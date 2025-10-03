South Floridians urge peace, hostage release on Israel-Hamas war's two-year mark

Nearly two years after Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups launched a surprise attack on Israel, members of South Florida's Jewish and Palestinian communities are sharing their hopes that peace talks can move forward—but only after hostages are released.

Local voices react to war's anniversary

Audra Berg said she has traveled to Israel several times since fighting broke out in Gaza. On one visit, she got close to an area that had been attacked near the Gaza Strip.

"It's frightening to see in real life what really happened there," Berg said.

The expressed cautious optimism now that Hamas has agreed to be part of a peace proposal with Israel, a deal that involves releasing all hostages held by both Hamas and Israel.

"There can be no concessions without seeing our hostages who are currently still alive returning," Berg said.

A Palestinian family's concern

Zaki Dakkak, who is Palestinian and has family in Lebanon, said they have not been directly caught in combat but he has worried about them throughout the conflict.

"I mean, I'd sleep much better. I'm very close with my family. Obviously we're not there, they're obviously suffering from the situation more. But it's definitely taking a toll," he said.

Dakkak said the decades-long conflict has strained his family for generations. Despite the history of violence, he believes this moment could mark a shift.

"I think that's the biggest thing in this conflict is looking to the future," Dakkak said. "We're keep looking to the past and bringing generational hatred into conflict when we should be looking to the future."

Jewish Federation plans ceremony

The Jewish Federation of Broward County will hold a special ceremony Sunday to honor victims of the October 7 attack.

Both sides told CBS News Miami they remain skeptical of the proposed deal until they see the hostages released.