Immigrant communities in South Florida face new uncertainty under federal policy pause

Immigrant communities in South Florida are expressing concern following the Trump administration's latest policy move impacting immigrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, and 16 other countries.

Federal immigration applications – including those for permanent residency or "green cards" – have been paused under a new directive from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The news has sent shock waves through cities like Doral, home to one of the largest Venezuelan populations in South Florida. Many Venezuelans recently lost Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, and immediately turned to alternative immigration protections.

Now, they say they are once again facing uncertainty.

Venezuelan asylum seeker reacts to changes

Juan Carlos Hernandez is one of them. After losing TPS, he applied for political asylum. He says he's confused by the sudden changes.

"Like we say in my country, we pay the price for someone else's mistake," Hernandez said. He was surprised to learn that immigrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, and others were flagged as high-risk under a Department of Homeland Security memo dated Dec. 2.

Policy outlines three major changes

The policy outlines three major changes affecting nationals from the listed countries. The first places a hold on all I-589 forms – asylum applications. Hernandez says asylum was his next option after TPS was terminated.

"Many of us just want to work. We're law-abiding citizens running away from a dictatorship in our homeland," he said, adding that most immigrants like him simply want stability.

Under the updated guidance, individuals already in the U.S., regardless of when they arrived, will now face additional scrutiny. The change follows a series of immigration measures announced after an Afghan national was accused of shooting two National Guard members – one fatally.

Work permits and benefits on hold

Another significant change will place a hold on pending benefit requests — including work permits — for immigrants from the affected countries. Miami immigration attorney Morella Aguado says this will impact thousands of people waiting for authorization to legally hold jobs.

"The work permits for people who are pending an asylum will be placed on hold, which means their jobs are going to be affected," Aguado said.

Green cards subject to re-review

A third change will trigger a comprehensive re-review of already approved benefit requests, including green cards, granted to individuals who entered the U.S. on or after Jan. 20, 2021.

"So, for example, somebody from Venezuela that was previously granted a green card – they will re-review or can re-review to see if there were any mistakes when granting that green card, and it can be revoked," Aguado said.

Hope despite uncertainty

Despite the uncertainty, Hernandez remains hopeful.

"I do think a new measure will emerge," he said. "I'm hopeful the U.S. government will see most of us are not here to cause problems. We value peace – and if we have to wait longer, we will. I don't have anything to hide."

Next steps for immigrants

For now, the decision on when to lift the pause is up to the agency's director. Aguado advises that immigrants who already have asylum interviews scheduled should still attend. Those planning to apply can continue to do so – but should prepare for delayed processing times.