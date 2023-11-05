South Florida hears directly from families of hostages, those missing in Gaza

NORTH MIAMI BEACH — South Florida heard directly from the families of the hostages and missing in Gaza on Saturday night.

People were greeted at the door with blue ribbons in support of the missing people and hostages held captive by Hamas.

Then, they packed a room to hear first-hand what their families were going through.

"We are waiting for them. This is my daughter, and she needs to come home," said Adi Marciano, a mother of a missing teen.

"Their phones were located in Gaza at 11," said Rav Raviv, who also had family missing.

Over 240 people were ripped from their homes almost a month ago, including Marciano and Raviv's members.

"She said everybody fighting outside. There's terrorist inside. The feeling was very bad," Marciano said.

"Last time we heard from Karen that she text around 9 that she doesn't want Ohad," Raviv said.

Ever since that day, families have prayed every single day for their loved ones to return home, like Marciano, whose 19-year-old daughter was taken from her home.

"She's a child. She's 19 years old. And I'm sure she's afraid. But I'm sure she's hearing our prayers," said Marciano.

More than 400 people packed a North Miami Beach auditorium at Temple Sinai to hear from mothers, siblings and cousins who yearn for their loved ones to return home.

"We're gonna charged with energy to do whatever we can when they go back to usual to receive their loved ones if you can make it as short as possible," said David Shimon, a South Florida Israeli.

People say the goal is to bring a voice to the missing.

"I think it's also important for these families to come here and be embraced and elevated and comforted by a community that really loves them and feels that pain. We are all one family and we want them to know that and know they're not alone," said Denise TAMIR, an advocate.

Many people told CBS News Miami they hope when others leave this evening, they begin to put words into action.

The family members have traveled all over the world speaking out and saying they won't stop until they are returned home.