Release of 2 American hostages by Hamas stirs relief in South Florida Jewish community

A sign indicating a hostage abducted from Israel CBS News Miami

MIAMI -- Hamas on Friday released two American hostages that were taken by the terrorist group during its deadly attack two weeks ago, according to Israeli authorities.

It was good news for Jacob Solomon, president and CEO of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, who expressed relief for the mother, daughter and family.

But Solomon's next thought went back to the others who are still held hostage.

"For Hamas to say we're releasing these two women on humanitarian grounds when they're holding Holocaust survivors, parents, young children," Solomon said. "At what point does that become just a cynical joke?"

Solomon shares that the South Florida Jewish community remains grief-stricken after Hamas's surprise attack and hostage-taking.

"Every one of us has family or friends or knows somebody who knows somebody who lives in Israel, who has a murder or hostage situation," he said.

Prayers for others held hostage extends beyond the Jewish community.

"We are happy to hear the news of the release of our fellow American citizens and are praying for the safe return of all hostages, as well as the safety and security of the millions trapped in Gaza," said the president of the South Florida Muslim Federation.

Said Solomon: "I've been deeply moved by the outpouring of support by our non-Jewish friends and neighbors in Miami."

Support from local law enforcement provided enough comfort to the Jewish Federation, which held it its monthly food distribution Friday.

"They are there without a question asked," Solomon said. "We were worried. Should we cancel the event or not? We know from experience that this kind of conflict unfolding in the Middle East puts Jewish institutions and individuals at risk here."

Besides providing food for the local community, they've recently raised millions of dollars in aid for Israel.

"For trauma counseling, relocation and to support people who have had to be evacuated, who have no homes right now," Solomon said.

As part of a national Jewish Federation initiative after the attack, the Greater Miami group has raised over $10 million locally and over $400 million nationally.

Solomon draws strength following the attacks through the fundraising efforts and from his older cousin in Israel. He said Hamas destroyed his cousin's life's work on the farm less than three miles from the Gaza border.

"He hasn't lost his faith in a better future for Israel, living side by side with Arab neighbors," Solomon said. "He and his wife were locked in a safe room for 10, 12 hours listening to the terrorists destroy what he has spent his life creating. I figure if this person in his late 80s, this simple potato farmer, hasn't given up on his dream for a robust, vital, and peaceful future, then the least we can do is share in that vision for a good future."