Table set for over 230 Israeli hostages in Bal Harbour

BAL HARBOUR -- Members of the Jewish faith gathered at the beach with a table set for the over 230 Israeli hostages they say have been captured by Hamas.

"We're just one family. We just want love.

We just want peace. We just want the world to realize these are babies. These are grandmothers. These aren't war soldiers. They've taken them from their beds," said organizer Rikki Kopfsein.

On October 7th, Hamas militants launched an attack on Israel.

Since then, thousands of innocent civilians both Israeli and Palestinian have died from attacks by Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces.

Sapir Keren is a soldier, a member of the IDF. She hasn't been called to duty yet but one of her friends she says has been kidnapped by Hamas.

"They actually released a video that was deleted afterward of like 10 people that they held hostage. They were all on the floor, hands tied, blood on their face, and he's still there and we have no idea if he's alive or not," she shared.

Deborah Andrusier was in Israel when the war broke out. Her son is also a member of the IDF, he got the call to serve.

"We took him downstairs, someone picked him up to take him to the buses and he went off," Andrusier recalled.

Monday, supporters came out in droves to Bal Harbour Beach calling on others to stand with them.

"We need to see hundreds of thousands of people out there supporting the liberation unconditionally of all these innocents," said Hana Barouk.

As the war rages on the impact is being felt here at home. Barouk is hoping that changes.

"The uptick in antisemitism on campuses. I'm a teacher I see it, every day. That's alarming. And I feel like there's not enough support from the rest of the population," she said.

Still, people like Sapir are ready to fight on the front lines. She says she's waiting on her call to serve.