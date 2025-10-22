South Florida gym helps people with Parkinson's fight back through fitness and resilience

When Parkinson's disease began to steal one South Florida man's balance and strength, he refused to give in.

Four years after Steve Palumbo's diagnosis, he's fighting back — one punch, one step, one workout at a time — at a Coral Springs gym where determination is as powerful as any medicine.

Palumbo trains at least three times a week. Whether he's on the mat or in a Rock Steady Boxing class, he's doing everything he can to slow the progression of the disease.

"The significant thing that was happening was I was falling. I was having a problem with my left leg, and that really made me say, 'You know, you can't ignore this,'" Palumbo said.

He credits his workouts with making a huge difference in how he feels.

"Mark has really worked on my stability and my balance," Palumbo said. "He's worked intensively with me doing leg exercises and other exercises, but it has stabilized me from falling."

Trainers promote strength, support and hope

Mark Barker trains Palumbo. He and his wife, Allie, own Raw Kickboxing and Fitness in Coral Springs. Both are deeply involved in helping people living with Parkinson's disease.

"I feel like when he first came in, he had the motivation that not a lot of people have when they come in through our door," Barker said.

"People come here because they want to have a chance — they want to feel healthy again. They don't want to deteriorate," he said.

A community built around determination

CBS News Miami's Ted Scouten also trains at Raw Kickboxing and Fitness, using boxing and conditioning exercises to slow his own Parkinson's progression and maintain control over what he can.

"One thing I did notice when you came in was that you were very willing to just start doing something," Barker told Scouten. "You have a mindset that you're not gonna let this thing beat you and you were going to find out whatever you can do — anything you can — to slow it down."

Allie Barker said helping others is what drives their mission.

"We feel like that's why we were put on this earth. You know, our philosophy is if you're not here to help, then why are you here?" she said.

Finding strength and purpose through movement

Palumbo said he's not only feeling stronger but mentally healthier, too.

"I have the diagnosis. I'm living with it. I have a good life, I had a great career, and who knows what life will bring. I'm just gonna live day to day and enjoy it," he said.

"The message we try to preach to our members is you can always fight back," Barker said.

Parkinson's Foundation hosts 'Moving Day' events

Those looking to get involved in the fight against Parkinson's disease can join the Parkinson's Foundation for "Moving Day," a fundraiser and awareness event.

The first event takes place on Saturday in Miami at Tropical Park. The next one will be held Nov. 8 in Plantation at Central Park.