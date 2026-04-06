South Florida gas prices continue to skyrocket putting strain on local drivers: "It's getting ridiculous"

Gas prices in South Florida are continuing to rise, and that's putting more and more strain on local drivers.

The latest numbers from GasBuddy show that gas prices in Florida increased $0.23 in just the last week, and drivers told CBS News Miami that they're feeling more strapped for cash.

In the last month GasBuddy estimates that you could see prices around $4.19 a gallon in Miami and most of Florida. That's nearly $1 more than just about a month ago.

Anthony Cullen said he drives hundreds of miles a week. Now he says the cost of filling up has thinned out his wallet.

"I went from filling up from $65-$70 dollars ,and now it's about $100, close to $100, so I see a pretty big increase," Cullen said.

He's not sure how to budget around that other than driving less.

"I found myself not wanting to go places for the weekend," Cullen said. "This past Easter I kinda stayed lowkey so I didn't have to fill up my truck."

GasBuddy's latest data shows that Miami gas prices are nearly $0.78 cents per gallon higher than what it was a month ago.

The national average price of diesel has increased nearly $0.21 cents since last week, sitting at $5.57 per gallon.

War with Iran continues to play a role in South Florida gas prices

Mark Jenkins, of AAA says the war with Iran continues to play a role in the gasoline market.

Iran has kept the Strait of Hormuz almost completely closed, which is responsible for about 20% of the world's oil shipments.

"There's no clear indication on when it will be reopened, and that uncertainty is being baked into fuel prices," Jenkins said.

Jenkins said when the oil market is impacted at this level and stays in flux, you'll likely pay more at the pump.

"About half the cost of what we pay at the price is driven by oil prices," Jenkins said. "So, when oil prices rise that raises the cost of producing gasoline."

Cullen said he doesn't want that activity in the Middle East to cause such a major to lifestyle adjustment.

"It's getting ridiculous honestly," Cullen said.

Where is the cheapest gas in Miami, Fort Lauderdale?

Gasbuddy said the cheapest gas station in Miami was $3.89 cents a gallon as of Monday morning. In Fort Lauderdale, GasBuddy found the cheapest gas as of Monday afternoon was at $3.97 per gallon.

There are varying prices, so you can shop around.

One station on Oakland Park Boulevard in Broward County had just under $4.50 a gallon for regular gas.