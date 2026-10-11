Sunday is hot and steamy across South Florida

The NEXT Weather team is tracking a hot and steamy day across South Florida.

Early-morning showers cleared out but left behind a humid atmosphere. Real temperatures will hit the low 90s. When we combine those, we'll see triple-digit "feels like" temperatures from Deerfield Beach to Key West.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

Summer rules are in effect. Drink plenty of water. Stay in the A/C as much as possible. Check on your senior relatives and neighbors, and make sure to give your pets plenty of water and move them out of the direct sun.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

We'll have plenty of sun all day long, including during the important tailgating at Hard Rock Stadium for the Dolphins-Bengals game. The weather should be perfect for the game, but it will be a little warm.

CBS News Miami

We're going to have a few dry days ahead of us. Much drier air is getting funneled down to Florida after the remnants of Hurricane Isaias move towards the northeast.

The start of South Florida's dry season is on Thursday, which is forecast to be one of the wettest days this week.