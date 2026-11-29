After a mostly dry Sunday, with highs in the low 80s, moisture streams in to South Florida ahead of an approaching cold front. Showers may start along the immediate east coast overnight, and coverage should expand from the Lake Okeechobee region and Southwest Florida toward the east coast metro areas through Monday afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but warm air aloft should limit how strong storms can get.

CBS News Miami

The NEXT Weather Team's severe weather risk map shows a marginal risk of severe storms Sunday into Monday from the Mid-South into the Deep South, including parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee. South Florida is outside of that risk. Only general thunderstorms are expected here Monday into Tuesday.

The front is forecast to stall near the Lake Okeechobee region Tuesday and fade, so cooler air won't follow it into South Florida. Our rain tracker model shows scattered showers around Miami by Tuesday evening, with the heaviest rain farther south and west over the Florida Straits.

CBS News Miami

Rain chances drop after Tuesday as high pressure builds in. A few showers and an isolated thunderstorm could still pop up along the east coast each evening and overnight, with drier weather elsewhere.

With no cold air on the way, temperatures will keep climbing. Highs are forecast to reach the mid to upper 80s later this week, 5 to 8 degrees above normal for early December. Lows will stay in the 70s.

CBS News Miami

The Atlantic hurricane season officially ends Monday, Nov. 30, and the NEXT Weather tropical outlook shows no tropical systems expected over the next seven days. That means no additional activity is expected for the remainder of the season.