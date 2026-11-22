The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a dry, warmer day across South Florida.

The radar looks clear all day long. We'll see lots of blue sky and sun throughout your Sunday Funday after scattered showers rolled through on Saturday.

CBS News Miami

The sun will push temperatures in Miami to near-record highs. The Magic City is forecast to hit 85 today. If we make it to 86, we'll tie a high temperature record.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

The Dolphins take on the Bills in Buffalo this afternoon, but you can watch the game from warm and dry South Florida right here on CBS News Miami at 1 p.m. The Fins players will not have to contend with any weather issues in upstate NY as they battle the Bills.

The king tides return on Monday, with the peak tides mostly on Tuesday morning from Broward County down through the mid-Keys.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

The dry conditions will continue into Monday before a low-pressure system sweeps across the Gulf and brings significant rainfall late on Tuesday night into Wednesday. The rain could impact your Thanksgiving travel plans.

CBS News Miami

The seven-day forecast shows amazing weather for Thanksgiving and Black Friday shopping.