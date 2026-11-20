Days after historic flooding devastated parts of South Florida, some Hollywood residents remain trapped in their homes by standing water, while others are beginning the difficult process of cleaning up damaged properties and replacing belongings.

Crews have been working around the clock to pump water from flooded neighborhoods, but several streets remain impassable, leaving residents frustrated by the slow pace of recovery.

Along Allen Street near North 56th Avenue, large trucks have been arriving every few hours to remove floodwater. Despite those efforts, much of the road remains underwater, forcing some residents to walk through flooded areas to reach their homes.

"This is an economic destruction for us," said Tammie Brown, who owns a nursery that remains surrounded by several feet of water.

Brown said she is worried not only about the damage to her business but also about neighbors who remain trapped in their homes.

"That's filth. And there's no way. There's just no way," Brown said, describing the conditions.

Hollywood crews work around the clock to remove floodwater

The city of Hollywood has deployed trucks to pump water from affected neighborhoods as residents wait for conditions to improve.

One truck driver who traveled from Georgia to assist with the recovery said crews have been working 12-hour shifts.

"I'm just glad we're here to help. Try to get this together," he said.

But for Brown, the efforts have not been enough to provide meaningful relief.

"They're going to need 30 water trucks, not two," she said.

According to the city, first responders have helped rescue more than 110 people from flooded areas this week.

Emergency crews have also distributed 180 cleaning kits provided by the American Red Cross to help residents begin the recovery process.

Flood-damaged furniture and debris pile up along Hollywood streets

In neighborhoods where floodwaters have receded, residents are confronting another challenge: cleaning up the destruction left behind.

Furniture, flooring and other damaged belongings have been dragged to the curb, leaving piles of debris along streets that were submerged just days earlier.

Some homeowners have lost nearly everything, while others are assessing damage to their properties and trying to determine what can be salvaged.

"Everything is broke and we have to fix it and really a lot of damages," one resident said while surveying the destruction.

The flooding has also created problems for drivers attempting to return home.

One resident told CBS News Miami that their vehicle stalled while trying to drive through floodwater earlier this week. After having the car repaired, they began parking it on higher ground several blocks away until the water recedes.

Residents lean on neighbors as recovery continues

Despite the damage to her nursery, Brown said she has been helping neighbors navigate the difficult conditions.

She remains concerned about the future of her business, which has been severely affected by the flooding.

"And if this business is to survive, it will be the community that comes back in here," Brown said.

For now, residents along Allen Street continue waiting for the water to drain, hoping they can soon return to their normal routines and begin rebuilding.