South Florida drivers whose vehicles were damaged by this week's historic flooding could face thousands of dollars in repairs, with mechanics warning that hidden electrical problems and engine damage may leave some cars beyond repair.

At Circle Car Care in Hollywood, mechanics have been working nonstop for three days as flood-damaged vehicles continue arriving at the shop.

"We've been receiving calls [about] flooded vehicles in the area," said Frank Ruffino, who works at the repair shop.

Ruffino said approximately 80% of the flood-damaged vehicles brought to the shop were caught in Tuesday night's flooding near Sheridan Street and State Road 7, also known as U.S. 441.

The vehicles have suffered varying degrees of damage, from torn-off bumpers to ruined engines and electrical systems.

"Got flooded, full of water. The most messed up is the computer and the electronic parts inside it," Ruffino said.

Among the vehicles at the shop was a brand-new Lexus with electrical damage, while another SUV had its front bumper ripped off when its driver attempted to navigate floodwaters.

How much does it cost to repair a flood-damaged car?

The cost of repairing a flooded vehicle depends largely on how much water entered the car and whether the driver attempted to operate it afterward.

Ruffino said one truck escaped serious damage because its owner avoided driving it through the water and instead called a towing service.

"The client got lucky. He wasn't driving the vehicle, but the water did come into the [vehicle]," Ruffino said.

Another driver wasn't as fortunate.

A BMW brought to the shop suffered extensive engine damage, with repairs potentially costing tens of thousands of dollars.

"That engine is probably in the neighborhood of 20 or $30,000," Ruffino said.

For vehicles with less severe damage, repair costs could be significantly lower.

Ruffino said repairs can take anywhere from five to eight days, depending on the extent of the damage.

Does car insurance cover flood damage?

For drivers wondering whether their insurance will cover the cost of repairs, Ruffino said the answer generally depends on the type of coverage they carry.

"Most of them, if they do have full coverage, yes," he said.

Flood damage is generally covered under comprehensive auto insurance, which is optional unless required by a lender or leasing company. Liability-only policies typically do not cover flood damage to the policyholder's vehicle.

Drivers should check their individual policies and deductibles to determine what expenses their insurance companies will cover.

Mechanics warn drivers not to start flooded vehicles

One of the biggest mistakes drivers can make after their vehicle has been submerged in floodwaters is attempting to start the engine, according to mechanics.

"I recommend not to start the vehicle. Just leave it, you know, leave it to us. We will take care of it," Ruffino said. "Believe it or not, cranking your vehicle does affect the motor."

Starting a flooded vehicle can cause additional engine damage, potentially turning a repairable problem into a much more expensive one.

Mechanics recommend having flood-damaged vehicles towed to a repair shop rather than attempting to drive them.

At Circle Car Care, employees said they can help arrange towing for customers who don't already have roadside assistance.

With vehicles continuing to arrive following this week's widespread flooding, mechanics expect to remain busy as South Florida drivers assess the damage and determine whether their cars can safely return to the road.