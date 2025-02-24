South Florida federal employees face job uncertainty after paycheck justification demand

Federal employees across South Florida, including Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), are expressing deep concern over their job security after receiving a mandate to justify their paychecks.

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sent an email Saturday requiring federal employees to detail five specific tasks completed in the previous week.

John Hubert, a 20-year TSA veteran at FLL, described the atmosphere as one of heightened anxiety. "Everyone in the federal government thinks there's a target on their back now," he said. "Everyone feels distracted and when you are overseeing safety in the sky, you don't need distractions."

"Difficult, dark situation"

Adding to the unease, Elon Musk, who has taken a role in government efficiency initiatives, tweeted that failure to respond by midnight Monday would be considered a resignation.

"I've never seen federal workers in such a difficult, dark situation," said Mark Berkowitz, a South Florida labor lawyer representing union employees.

He outlined the dilemma facing workers, comply and potentially file a grievance later, or risk insubordination.

"There are two schools of thought that Musk doesn't have the authority and it's unenforceable, or comply and file a grievance later to prevent insubordination."

To respond or not to respond

Berkowitz noted that federal employees on probation have limited recourse against termination. Hubert reported that some probationary TSA workers at FLL have already been dismissed.

"Travel has increased dramatically. We can't afford to lose staff," he warned.

Several federal unions have advised their members not to respond to the OPM email.

The uncertainty extends beyond federal employees.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the elimination of 740 state jobs, placing state workers under similar scrutiny.