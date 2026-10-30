South Florida election officials warned about fake election monitors at early-voting sites

The United States Department of Justice has issued a warning to state elections officials, including South Florida, about reports that people are heading to early voting locations and falsely claiming that they are DOJ monitors.

According to information provided by the DOJ to the Broward Supervisor of Elections, federal officials have been receiving reports that this has been occurring in southern Florida.

"Such individuals are not affiliated with the DOJ," officials said.

CBS News Miami has reached out to election officials in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and they say that they have so far not received any reports of this occurring in South Florida.

The DOJ told election officials that monitors will only be observing poll locations on Election Day, Nov. 3.

In addition, those monitors will never go inside the actual polling location and will instead observe it from outside the buffer zone.

The DOJ said monitors will also always carry identification that will be made available, although they are not wearing it, should questions arise about who they are or the role they are fulfilling.

The DOJ also told state election officials in Florida to pass that information along to local election officials, and to alert federal officials should they receive reports that people are falsely claiming to be DOJ monitors.