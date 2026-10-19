2026 Florida early voting guide for Miami-Dade and Broward: Dates, hours, locations and requirements

Early voting for the 2026 midterm elections began this Monday in several Florida counties, giving registered voters the opportunity to cast their ballots in person ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Although early voting has begun in some parts of the state, the dates, hours and locations vary by county.

Under Florida law, all counties must offer early voting from Saturday, Oct. 24, through Saturday, Oct. 31, but local election officials can extend that period.

In Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, early voting runs from Oct. 19 through Nov. 1, providing voters with 14 consecutive days to cast their ballots. In Monroe County, early voting runs from Oct. 19 through Oct. 31.

Unlike Election Day, when voters must go to their assigned polling place, registered Floridians can vote at any designated early voting location within the county where they are registered.

Here's what Florida voters need to know about early voting dates, identification requirements, polling locations and important deadlines.

When does early voting start and end in Florida?

Florida's early voting period for the Nov. 3 midterms officially begins Monday, Oct. 19, in counties that have chosen to offer additional voting days.

According to the Florida Division of Elections, the statewide early voting schedule is:

Oct. 19-23: Optional early voting days, depending on the county.

Optional early voting days, depending on the county. Oct. 24-31: Mandatory early voting period in all Florida counties.

Mandatory early voting period in all Florida counties. Nov. 1: Additional optional early voting day.

Additional optional early voting day. Nov. 3: Election Day.

State law requires early voting locations to remain open for at least eight hours and no more than 12 hours per day during their scheduled voting periods.

Because individual counties determine their specific schedules, voters should confirm the dates and hours with their local Supervisor of Elections before heading to the polls.

The Florida Division of Elections provides a statewide directory of early voting locations and schedules.

Where can I vote early in Florida?

During early voting, registered voters can cast their ballots at any designated early voting site within their county of registration.

That means voters are not restricted to the polling place assigned to them for Election Day.

Early voting locations may include public libraries, community centers, government buildings and other designated facilities.

To find an early voting location, voters can visit the Florida Division of Elections website, which provides information about early voting sites throughout the state.

Voters can also use the state's county Supervisor of Elections directory to find their local elections office and access county-specific voting information.

Election officials recommend checking locations and hours before leaving home because early voting sites may differ from regular Election Day polling places.

What ID do I need to vote early in Florida?

Florida voters must present a current and valid photo identification with a signature when voting in person, whether during early voting or on Election Day.

According to the Florida Division of Elections, acceptable forms of identification include:

Florida driver's license.

Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

U.S. passport or passport card.

Military identification.

Veteran health identification card issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Concealed weapon or firearm license issued under Florida law.

Qualifying government-issued employee identification.

If the photo identification does not include a signature, voters must provide another acceptable form of identification containing their signature.

A voter information card is not an acceptable form of identification for voting.

Voters who arrive without the required identification can still cast a provisional ballot. Election officials will determine whether that ballot can be counted after reviewing the voter's eligibility and other requirements.

Voters can review the state's official voter identification requirements before heading to the polls.

An important note: Florida's 2026 statute, Section 101.043, lists a narrower set of acceptable photo IDs than the Division of Elections FAQ, which still includes debit cards, student IDs and other categories. The list above follows the 2026 statute. Voters planning to use one of the disputed categories should confirm acceptance with their county Supervisor of Elections before voting.

How can I check my Florida voter registration status?

Floridians can verify their registration status through the state's online voter information lookup system.

The Florida voter registration lookup allows voters to check whether they are registered and whether their information is accurate.

To search, voters must enter their first name, last name and date of birth as they appear on their registration record.

The state's online system also directs voters to their county Supervisor of Elections for information about their assigned polling place, sample ballot and vote-by-mail ballot status.

Anyone who cannot locate their registration information should contact their county Supervisor of Elections or call the Florida Division of Elections' Voter Assistance Hotline at 1-866-308-6739.

Can I still register to vote in Florida?

No. The deadline to register to vote in Florida's Nov. 3 general election was Monday, Oct. 5.

Florida requires voters to register at least 29 days before an election, meaning anyone who missed the deadline generally cannot register in time to participate in the November midterms.

The state does not offer same-day voter registration during early voting or on Election Day.

People who submitted their registration applications before the deadline should check their status online to confirm their registration has been processed.

Florida residents can still submit new voter registration applications, but registrations submitted after the deadline will not qualify them to vote in the Nov. 3 election.

Can I vote early if I requested a mail ballot?

Yes. Florida voters who requested a vote-by-mail ballot but decide to vote in person can still do so.

Voters should bring their mail ballot to the early voting location if they have it. Election workers can cancel the mail ballot and allow them to vote in person.

If the voter does not bring the mail ballot, election officials must verify that it has not already been received before issuing a regular ballot. If they cannot verify its status, the voter may be required to cast a provisional ballot.

Florida voters who prefer voting by mail should also keep these deadlines in mind:

Thursday, Oct. 22, at 5 p.m.: Deadline for election officials to receive a request to mail a vote-by-mail ballot.

Deadline for election officials to receive a request to mail a vote-by-mail ballot. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m.: Deadline for completed domestic vote-by-mail ballots to be received by the county Supervisor of Elections.

Mail ballots must arrive by the deadline. A postmark alone does not make a late-arriving ballot valid.

Voters can also return completed mail ballots at designated secure ballot intake stations during authorized hours.

More information is available through the Florida Division of Elections' vote-by-mail guide.

What's on the ballot in Florida's 2026 midterm elections?

Florida voters will decide several major races in the Nov. 3 general election, including contests for governor, a U.S. Senate seat and seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Other statewide contests include attorney general and additional state Cabinet positions.

Depending on where they live, voters may also see races for the Florida Legislature, county offices, judicial positions and local ballot questions.

Constitutional amendments and other measures may also appear on the ballot.

Because ballots differ by county and voting district, residents should review their personalized sample ballot before voting.

Voters can find sample ballot information through their county Supervisor of Elections website.

When is Election Day in Florida?

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

Polls across Florida will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. Anyone waiting in line when the polls close at 7 p.m. will still be allowed to vote.

Unlike early voting, voters casting their ballots on Election Day must go to their assigned precinct.

Voters can find their assigned polling location using the state's voter precinct lookup tool or by contacting their county Supervisor of Elections. For additional assistance, voters can call the Florida Division of Elections' Voter Assistance Hotline at 1-866-308-6739.