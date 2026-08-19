Extreme heat in South Florida has doctors urging people to take precautions

South Florida was under an extreme heat warning on Wednesday as some feels-like temperatures soared to about 112 degrees.

There was a scare Wednesday morning at an assisted living facility in the 100 block of Stirling Road in Dania Beach after the power went out during the extreme heat.

Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue said crews arrived at the facility in about three minutes.

"It happened so quick that I didn't get to experience it, I came outside," said Lee Gutierrez, a resident at the facility.

The back of the building still had power and air conditioning, so residents were moved there.

No heat-related injuries were reported.

"People they need to be in the (air conditioning) so obviously they're being sent to the rear of the building," said Jorge Gonzalez, a resident at the facility.

On Tuesday, Miami tied an all-time record high of 100 degrees, the first time the city has reached that mark since 1942.

Fort Lauderdale tied its record Tuesday with a high of 98 degrees.

"I'm a little surprised, actually, because this doesn't feel super out of the normal, to be honest with you, it just kind of feels like South Florida," said Margate resident Britt Robinson.

Dr. Danielle Cohen with Memorial Regional Hospital said the hospital sees more heat-related cases during extreme heat events.

She urged people to listen to their bodies and watch for warning signs like severe headaches or lightheadedness.

"We just usually see people who are just exhausted, overheated and we get the occasional heat stroke patient, but a lot of sunburns," Cohen said. "So make sure to keep reapplying sunscreen, rash guards."

Cohen also advised people to stay out of the sun when possible.

"Usually, we recommend that people stay out of direct sunlight, wear a hat, sunscreen and definitely stay hydrated. Make sure you're getting enough water, electrolytes, etcetera," Cohen said.

Not everyone is struggling with the heat.

"I actually moved here from New York just for the heat and I'm very weird in that I love this heat so I'm out here, it's 100, walking around and it's not bothering me," said Saima Akhter.

Others were creative in their ways to stay cool.

"I think it's actually the best way to be in the heat because we're catching a breeze, we're not using any physical exhilaration," said Jon Rosen, owner of EZ Raider Fort Lauderdale.