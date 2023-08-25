South Florida event honors women breaking glass ceiling to score achievements

MIAMI -- Miami Beach police Officer Deborah Martineau wears her blue uniform proudly.

"I am a neighborhood resource officer in the Area 1 District, which is South Beach," she said Friday.

Participants at the 3rd Annual City National Bank Badass Women of the Year gala on Friday. CBS News Miami

Sprinkled into the blue, however was a healthy dose of pink.

"Doing a great job protecting our community, and we can still wear our pink nails, and our pink lipstick, and look good while doing it," she said.

Martineau said policing is a perfect job for women.

"We're nurturers, we're born nurturing," she said. "We take into stride the importance of protecting and making sure our communities is safe because of course, that's what we're known for, that's what we do for our families. So women, we actually are the perfect people to be in this position."

Officer Martineau was one of dozens of women nominated for the 3rd Annual City National Bank Badass Women of the Year honor, which recognized women who are breaking ceilings in industries that are typically dominated by men. At least 400 people attended Friday's event.

"We're so excited that we are specializing in highlighting women that are typically working in industries that are male dominated," said Stephanie Leger, chairwoman of the Women's Business Council for the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce. "For example, law, construction and we're gonna be able to highlight these bad ass women that are breaking barriers and really leading the way here in Miami."

In the law category, Kristina Wilson took home the win.

She opened her own firm dedicated to helping businesses grow.

"Down here in Miami, this is such an entrepreneurial town. I love this city," Wilson said. "It's filled with people going after their dreams and this is the place where they can actually make it happen."

Wilson said it's an honor to win an award aimed at uplifting women.

"I think it's probably by far one of the coolest things I've ever been nominated for," she said. "Tthey are strong women of all from all different industries."

The winners in each category will also be able to donate money to a charity of their choosing. The only stipulations are that the charities have to be here in the Miami area and they have to be dedicated to women and children.

