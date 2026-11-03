South Florida faces heavy rain, flood advisories, and high rip current risk as polls open for Election Day

Voters heading to the polls across South Florida on Election Day should keep umbrellas handy as scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast.

This graphic shows the Election Day forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026 CBS News Miami

While rainfall is not expected to be as widespread or intense as Monday's storms, a Level 2 risk for excessive heavy rainfall and flash flooding remains in effect for Broward County and northern Miami-Dade County. Heavily saturated ground from previous rain, combined with additional precipitation Tuesday, could trigger localized flooding in low-lying spots.

This graphic shows the risk of flooding for Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026 across South Florida. CBS News Miami

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. due to the risk of saltwater flooding during high tide. High tide occurs around 4 p.m. in Fort Lauderdale and Miami, and closer to 6 p.m. in Key West.

East winds are building from 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph. The onshore winds are creating hazardous conditions along the coast, including a high risk of dangerous rip currents along Atlantic beaches. A Small Craft Advisory is also in effect for Atlantic waters, with winds reaching 15 to 20 knots and producing choppy conditions on the bays.

This graphic shows the next high tides predicted for Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Key West. CBS News Miami

High temperatures Tuesday afternoon will climb into the mid-80s under partly sunny skies.

This graphic shows the average forecasted high temperatures in South Florida from Tuesday, Nov. 3 to Monday, Nov. 8, 2026 CBS News Miami

Spotty showers remain possible Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s. Rain chances will decrease late in the week, with only a few showers expected Thursday and Friday as highs rise into the upper 80s.

This graphic shows the rain chances forecasted from Tuesday, Nov. 3 to Monday, Nov. 9, 2026 CBS News Miami

A cold front will move through South Florida over the weekend, bringing lower humidity and reduced rain chances. Drier weather and sunshine will follow, with overnight lows falling into the upper 60s and daytime highs settling in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday alongside isolated showers.