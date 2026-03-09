South Florida drivers flock to pumps as Iran war sends gas prices soaring

DAVIE — At $3.24 a gallon, the price for regular unleaded at Costco in Davie on Monday was enough to draw hundreds of drivers looking for relief at the pump.

Gas prices across South Florida have surged in a week, fueled by uncertainty over the situation in Iran. Drivers are feeling the pinch, including Uber driver Adriana, who said, "In just one week, it's a dollar more a gallon. So it's a lot."

With prices jumping, CBS News Miami searched for some of the best deals:

$3.59 a gallon on Miller Drive in Miami

$3.59 a gallon off Ives Dairy and I-95 in Miami

$3.37 a gallon at NE 4th Ave and 13th Street in Fort Lauderdale

$2.99 a gallon at 126 North Federal Highway in Hallandale Beach

"So much has changed in 12 hours. We don't know what tomorrow may bring," said Mark Jenkins of AAA Florida.

Oil prices spiked to nearly $120 a barrel overnight before falling back below $90 by the market close Monday. Jenkins said if current trends hold, prices could plateau, but the market remains unpredictable.

The good news: Jenkins says gas supplies remain strong, so shortages are not expected. The only question will be where prices go next.