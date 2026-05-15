South Florida Cuban exiles celebrate news of possible indictment of Raúl Castro over 1996 plane shootdown

A possible indictment against Raúl Castro could be unveiled next week, according to CBS News Miami partner, the Miami Herald. The action reportedly stems from the shootdown of two airplanes belonging to the group Brothers to the Rescue 30 years ago over international waters.

Ramon Sanchez of the Democracy Movement, whose group worked alongside Brothers to the Rescue to help Cuban exiles at sea, welcomed the news of a possible indictment.

"Justice was not done in the murders of the four pilots of Brothers to the Rescue that were on humanitarian missions to save human lives," Sanchez said. Relatives of the four men also welcome the news.

Before the news of the possible legal action and speaking about the 30th anniversary of the incident, Miriam, the mother of Mario De La Pena, told CBS News Miami, "And the worst is that they got away with it".

In a related development, CIA Director John Ratcliffe met with a delegation that included Raúl Castro's grandson in Cuba on Thursday. Ratcliffe conveyed the administration's stance that it would work with the government on economic and security issues, but only if there are fundamental changes.

As President Trump makes threats against Cuba, former Defense Secretary Robert Gates said the biggest risk the Communist-ruled island poses to the U.S. is its potential collapse and a migration crisis to the U.S.

"The biggest risk is that we end up with another Mariel evacuation from Cuba that has tens of thousands of Cubans heading to the United States out of desperation," Gates said Friday in an interview with "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan."