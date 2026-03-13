South Florida Cuban community hopeful more would come out of announcement about talks with U.S.

The Cuban community in South Florida is also reacting to the news that the island nation is in talks with the U.S. government about its worsening humanitarian crisis.

Many people who CBS News Miami spoke with said that while they weren't necessarily surprised by the announcement, they were hoping it was something more.

Versailles in Miami's Little Havana is a stable for the Cuban community, and it's a place that they routinely gather to celebrate, or protest, something that's happened in Cuba.

"People that have never lived through this, to be in exile, will never know what this is like," Yohanis Delebat said. "That's why I understand the Iranian people, I understand the Venezuelan people."

She said she has mixed feelings about the headlines that came out during the announcement by Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel on Friday morning that Cuba is officially in talks with the U.S. government.

"Sometimes you can't really negotiate with terrorists or dictators," Delebat said. "But who knows? Stranger things have happened in history."

She said that she believes that Cubans are happy that something is finally being done.

"I think that finally we are in history at the right time and at the right place with the right president," Delebat said.

Surprised was not a word that anyone at Versailles used after hearing the confirmation.

CBS News had already been reporting that talks between the two nations were underway.

"I think that they're finally saying the truth, they can't hide it any further," Rick Amaro said. "I think it's being going on for a while. Which, we've been hearing it's being going on. (Secretary of State) Marco Rubio has been engaged in conversations with them. But, like always, they always lie to us. They've been lying to us for 65 years."

Amaro said he was hopeful that the end result would be Diaz-Canel and Castro "get out."

"That's the only thing that's acceptable to the community," he said.

Amaro said that he believes that the only reason why the announcement was made on TV was because the government had no choice.

Cuba is in an economic crisis.

"They're all about switching what's going on," he continued. "Fooling the people. They're beginning to get reactions in the street with people going and demonstrating in the street. They want to keep that under control."