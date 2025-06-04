South Florida couple faces additional charges for sexual abuse of teen, police say

A South Florida couple is facing additional charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a teen who they lured through social media, according to Hallandale Beach police.

Alvaro Jaramillo, 27, and his wife, Isabel Estrin, 24, began communicating with the 16-year-old through Instagram in October 2024, according to police. By December, they had met with her and another juvenile female, engaging in sexual acts, according to the arrest report.

The report details multiple sexual encounters at locations including the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Estrin's parents' home.

The relationship reportedly continued until the teen's mother became aware of it on or around Feb. 1.

On February 3, 2025, Estin and Jaramillo, who lived in Aventura at the time, were arrested.

Estrin was charged with one count of unlawful sexual activity with a specified minor. Jaramillo was charged with two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a specified minor, one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child and one count of interference with custody.

Hallandale Beach said the two new charges of sexual activity with a minor were filed for assaults committed in their city.