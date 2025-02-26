Miami-Dade married couple charged with sexually abusing underage girl

A married couple from Aventura is accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl, with whom they had an ongoing sexual relationship, according to police.

Isabel Estrin, 24, and Alvaro Jaramillo, 26, were taken into custody Feb. 3 and face multiple felony charges.

According to the arrest report, Estrin and Jaramillo began communicating with the victim via Instagram in October 2024. By December, they had met with her and another juvenile female, engaging in sexual acts.

The report details multiple sexual encounters at locations including the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Estrin's parents' home.

The victim told police that her first sexual intercourse was with Jaramillo and it was painful and resulted in heavy bleeding.

The couple also allegedly took the victim to casinos, bars, lounges, and clubs.

The relationship reportedly continued until the victim's mother became aware of it on or around Feb. 1.

Both Estrin and Jaramillo corroborated the incidents during police interviews.

Estrin faces one count of unlawful sexual activity with a specified minor. Jaramillo faces two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a specified minor, one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child and one count of interference with custody.

Both were booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.