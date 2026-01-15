South Florida prepares for bitter blast of cold temperatures

South Florida is preparing for a big drop in temperatures starting Thursday, and that's prompted officials in Broward County to open a cold weather shelter for unhoused people.

Right now, temperatures aren't too bad. However, the National Weather Service office in Miami issued a Cold Weather Advisory for portions of Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties in advance of the cold air moving in.

Because of this, the Salvation Army in Broward County is opening a cold weather shelter to help those without a place to stay to head inside and escape the cold.

The shelter will be opening at the Salvation Army on West Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

However, dinner will also be available for those who arrive at the location at 4:30 p.m.

"Please notify homeless persons in your area of this advisement," Broward County officials said. "Shelter beds will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Space is limited."

The director of the Housing Options, Solutions and Supports Division of Broward County said her team was gathering hats, scarves, blankets and other necessities.

She said the first night of the first cold snap in December, a total of 90 people were at the shelter. By the fourth night, there was a total of 130 people. That included elderly people and families.

"We did have a situation one time where there was a victim of domestic violence," Patrice Paldino said. "We didn't get her into a cold weather shelter. We actually connected her with a domestic violence shelter. So, that's the kind of connection we can make when we are able to bring people in."

Miami-Dade sees increase in fire calls during cold weather snaps

There's no doubt that cold weather in South Florida can be a challenge as many residents are accustomed to handling the cold air.

And while freezing to death is rare, fire-related injuries from common winter heating methods pose a bigger danger, Miami-Dade officials warn.

"Heat your home safely," officials warned on their website. "Take the time to prepare and inspect your heating equipment before using it."

Officials said that when temperatures drop, Miami-Dade often sees a significant increase in fire calls, particularly in residential areas.

This is due to portable heating equipment that isn't installed properly, not well maintained or misused.

Miami-Dade officials offered the following safety tips: