Agricultural community braces for potentially freezing temperatures as cold shivers throughout South Florida

South Florida's agricultural community is bracing for potentially freezing cold temperatures that could cripple their crops.

Farmers and growers spent Saturday preparing their products for when the temperatures drop.

Mick Gnagy uses diesel power to run water to his plants. But initially, the machine wasn't starting. The battery wasn't used to this kind of cold.

"Usually, it takes about 10 to 15 seconds for this thing to crank up," he said.

He needs the irrigation systems to work so they can water down his products.

"This is irrigating the whole four acres I have right here," Gnagy said.

He told CBS News Miami that when the temperatures drop into the 30s, his crops will freeze without some water on them.

"That would give me a reason to retire," Gnagy said.

After 10 minutes of tinkering, Gnagy got it to start. And now, he's gonna keep the sprinklers on until he goes to bed -- protecting the millions of dollars worth of product he has.

"I'm gonna saturate it right now, then I'll get up at 5:30 in the morning and crank it back up again," Gnagy said.

Tourists weren't prepared for the near-freezing temperatures

While locals are preparing for the cold, many people flock to Florida this time of year to get away from the winter weather. But those people will have to experience that same kind of cold climate here in the Sunshine State.

Joao Vitor came up to Miami Beach from Brazil. He said he has never worn a jacket this thick in Florida. He didn't bring a coat with him, so he had to make a trip to the coat store.

"I never thought I'd be wearing this," Vitor told CBS News Miami. "I had to buy this. It's something I didn't expect."

With the low temperatures comes the risk of hypothermia. Symptoms can be shivering, confusion and a slow heart rate. Experts said those working outside are the most at risk.