Chapman Partnership in South Florida empowering those experiencing homelessness to rebuild lives

Housing affordability is a significant issue for many in South Florida.

With rents soaring while wages remain stagnant, an increasing number of people are left without a place to call home. The Chapman Partnership empowers individuals experiencing homelessness to rebuild their lives with dignity and hope.

Che Scott is the Director of Spiritual Life and Wellness. In his role, he assists those experiencing homelessness regain stability.

"As a matter of fact, we have employees that are working with CVS from home and other organizations, and they can start doing that here so when they move into their home environment, we're able to give them the tools, so they can continue to have a stable income," Scott said.

During a tour of the facility, CBS News Miami met client James Wright, who had just received disappointing news. His housing application was denied.

Scott was there to comfort him.

"We don't have to live in guilt or shame, our past is our past. This house that was denied today, we pray for even a better space," Scott said as he prayed with Wright.

Che Scott's journey as a spiritual leader began while playing for the University of Miami football team.

"There was a Chaplin there who pulled me in while I was trying to run away and he caught me, I guess or God caught me, and there was just a huge transformation in my life," said Scott.

Scott transitioned to ministry with the Hurricanes and has served as chaplain for the Miami Heat for 15 years.

Beyond his work with Chapman Partnership clients, he also organizes wellness gatherings for staff, ensuring they cope with the tough information they encounter daily.

President and CEO of Chapman Partnership, Scott Hansel, emphasized Che Scott's impact on their organization.

"He's an extraordinary human being first of all, and he's tireless, he spends a great deal of time here because I think he loves people. He's really made such a difference in this organization from bottom to top," Hansel said.

Scott finds joy in knowing that his outreach plays a vital role in being part of the solution.

The Chapman Partnership is among the few shelters that serve diverse groups including teens, individuals aging out of foster care, and families facing homelessness.

Since its founding in 1995, the Chapman Partnership has assisted over 145,000 people in breaking the cycle of homelessness.