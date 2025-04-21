Watch CBS News
Local News

South Florida Catholics remember Pope Francis as a "Pope of firsts"

By Joan Murray

/ CBS Miami

South Florida mourns death of Pope Francis
South Florida mourns death of Pope Francis 03:07

From Miami to Fort Lauderdale, Catholics across South Florida gathered in solemn prayer and mourning after the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday.

Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski said Mass at Saint Martha's Catholic Church, next to the diocesan office.

On the altar, a picture of the late pontiff was surrounded by flowers.

Archbishop Wenski met with the pope several times and said he will be remembered as a pope of firsts.

"The first Latin American pope, the first Jesuit, the first to put women in prominent positions at the Vatican," said Archbishop Wenski.

There are over one billion Catholics worldwide. The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Miami serves a population of nearly one million Catholics, including those in Miami-Dade, Broward, and the Keys.

Catholics in South Florida spoke of Francis' impact on the world—his humility, compassion, humanity, empathy and inclusivity.

"He's with God and he's at peace," said Avelina Mercado, who attended Mass at Saint Martha's.

"He's a merciful pope. He tried to be like Jesus."

Dina Asesor, who also attended Mass, said she was blessed to see Francis in person several times.

"I feel like I got a blessing from Jesus because he represents the Lord."

Joan Murray
joan-murray.jpg

Joan Murray is an award-winning reporter who joined CBS Miami in August 2001, shortly before the 9/11 terror attacks. She was among the first to report the South Florida connection to the terrorists.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.