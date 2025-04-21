South Florida Catholics remember Pope Francis as a "Pope of firsts"

From Miami to Fort Lauderdale, Catholics across South Florida gathered in solemn prayer and mourning after the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday.

Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski said Mass at Saint Martha's Catholic Church, next to the diocesan office.

On the altar, a picture of the late pontiff was surrounded by flowers.

Archbishop Wenski met with the pope several times and said he will be remembered as a pope of firsts.

"The first Latin American pope, the first Jesuit, the first to put women in prominent positions at the Vatican," said Archbishop Wenski.

There are over one billion Catholics worldwide. The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Miami serves a population of nearly one million Catholics, including those in Miami-Dade, Broward, and the Keys.

Catholics in South Florida spoke of Francis' impact on the world—his humility, compassion, humanity, empathy and inclusivity.

"He's with God and he's at peace," said Avelina Mercado, who attended Mass at Saint Martha's.

"He's a merciful pope. He tried to be like Jesus."

Dina Asesor, who also attended Mass, said she was blessed to see Francis in person several times.

"I feel like I got a blessing from Jesus because he represents the Lord."