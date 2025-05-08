South Florida Catholics react with pride and hope to historic election of first American pope

Catholics across South Florida are expressing pride, hope and cautious optimism following the historic election of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost—now Pope Leo XIV—the first American ever chosen to lead the Roman Catholic Church.

"I was pretty surprised," said Dolton Steele, a fourth grader at Coleman Catholic School in Pompano Beach. He and his father, Bryan Steele, were among those in Broward County celebrating the news. "I am proud, happy and proud," the younger Steele added.

Cardinal Prevost, 69, a Chicago native, was elected Thursday as the 267th pope of the Roman Catholic Church—an unexpected move that defied long-held beliefs that the papacy would never go to someone from a global superpower.

"I think it is a proud moment for the United States as a whole," Bryan Steele told CBS News Miami. "To be represented on such a world stage, it is important."

Hope and questions for the future

Many local Catholics say they hope Pope Leo XIV will follow in the footsteps of his predecessor, Pope Francis.

"It's good, the world needs him," said Ignacia Calena, a Pompano Beach mother picking up her daughter from school.

Marie Prince, a French-Canadian Catholic living in Broward County, echoed that hope—but also voiced concerns about the new pontiff's stance on key social issues.

"The last pope was quite open, I hope this one is as open," Prince said. She added that she is particularly interested in Pope Leo XIV's position on homosexuality, calling it "a big concern when it comes to religious leaders."

As the new pope prepares to take on decisions that could shape the future of the church and its 1.4 billion followers worldwide, South Florida Catholics will be watching closely—rooted in faith, and hopeful for progress.