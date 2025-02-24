South Florida Catholics pray for Pope Francis amid health battle

As Pope Francis remains in critical condition, South Florida Catholics are turning to prayer, hoping for his recovery while reflecting on his legacy.

"We are receiving all the news and praying for him every day," said Andre Kramer, a parishioner at St. Martha's Church in Miami Shores.

Another churchgoer, Zully Mardival, echoed the sentiment, "We're praying for his health. Yes, it's true we've heard he's in critical condition, but we do not lose hope."

Archbishop of Miami Thomas Wenski addressed the Pope's condition before Sunday's service, acknowledging the uncertainty of the situation.

"He's critical. It could go either way," Wenski said. "Faith tells us if he gets better and goes back to work, it's a win. But if he goes home to the Lord, it's also a win. So we're praying for a win-win here."

Vatican reports "slight improvement"

The Vatican said Monday that while Pope Francis remains in critical condition, his health has shown "a slight improvement." Officials confirmed he has not experienced further respiratory crises and some of his lab results have improved.

The 87-year-old pontiff was first admitted to a Rome clinic 10 days ago for a respiratory tract infection, later diagnosed as pneumonia and bronchitis. He underwent additional clinical tests on Sunday.

Despite his condition, the Pope has remained alert and aware, even acknowledging the global outpouring of support. On his official X account, he thanked people for their prayers, particularly children, saying, "Thank you for your caring and consoling prayers I received from all over the world."

A legacy of compassion and advocacy

For many in South Florida, Pope Francis' legacy is one of compassion, particularly for the poor and marginalized.

Robert Rodriguez, a parishioner in Miami Shores, emphasized the Pope's focus on social justice.

Wenski highlighted the pontiff's advocacy for migrants and immigrants, a pressing issue in the region.

"The Holy Father has spoken very forcibly in defense of migrants and immigrants," Wenski said. "We feel his closeness, especially during these times when there is a lot of heightened concern over immigration and people feeling a bit fearful."