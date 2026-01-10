South Florida can expect hot weather right before expected cool down ahead

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a spectacular weekend across South Florida. An expected above normal temperatures on Saturday and Sunday before two cool downs move through the Sunshine State next week.

The first cool down on Monday will drop high temperatures into the mid-70s.

The second cool down on Friday will see wake-up temperatures in the 40s and highs in the low 60s during the day.

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather meteorologist says we won't see any significant rain until Wednesday and Thursday when tropical moistures will cover the southern half of the state.