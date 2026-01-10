Watch CBS News
South Florida can expect hot weather right before expected cool down ahead

Scott Withers
The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a spectacular weekend across South Florida. An expected above normal temperatures on Saturday and Sunday before two cool downs move through the Sunshine State next week.  

auto-lows-next-7-days-2.png

The first cool down on Monday will drop high temperatures into the mid-70s.  

highs-today-7.png

The second cool down on Friday will see wake-up temperatures in the 40s and highs in the low 60s during the day. 

cold-front-double.png

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather meteorologist says we won't see any significant rain until Wednesday and Thursday when tropical moistures will cover the southern half of the state. 

