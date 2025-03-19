South Florida woman accused of selling weight-loss lollipops without medical license

A Pinecrest woman is facing charges after she was accused of selling lollipops laced with weight-loss medication without a medical license, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Yanelys Fundora Acebo, 44, was arrested Tuesday and booked on three charges: practicing a health-care profession without a license, dispensing drugs without a license and possessing a controlled substance, authorities said.

Lollipops with ingredients used in Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepboud

On Sept. 27, the MDSO received a complaint that Acebo was allegedly selling and distributing lollipops that contained phentermine, tirzepatide and semaglutide, and these lollipops were being sold at Acebo's business "X Lash by Yane."

According to the arrest documents obtained by CBS News Miami, phentermine is classified as a Schedule IV drug, which is a label given to drugs that can be misused. The other two drugs are the active ingredients in the popular weight-loss medicines Ozempic and Wegovy (semaglutide), and Zepbound (tirzepatide). All three drugs are pharmaceuticals used for weight loss that require prescriptions written by doctors.

On that same day, an MDSO undercover operative went to Acebo's business to purchase three lollipops, which were obtained without a doctor's consultation and identification. The lollipops were impounded and submitted to MDSO's lab, where they tested positive for phentermine.

According to the arrest documents, Acebo advertised her business on Instagram, where the page "boasted of selling weight loss products such as phentermine, tirzepatide and semaglutide," and referenced her business' website. The Instagram page also featured the sales of "various supplements and weight loss drugs" that could be shipped anywhere in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. It even featured several videos of Acebo injecting herself with said medications.

After investigating with the Florida Department of Health, it was revealed that Acebo nor her business was licensed to prescribe any medication.

On March 12, an undercover MDSO operative went to Acebo's business and purchased 10 lollipops containing phentermine for $200. The undercover operative then made contact with Acebo, who advised her that she "should play the lottery because she asked for [10] lollipops and that was what she had left," the arrest documents said. Those lollipops were also impounded as evidence.

On Wednesday, MDSO served a search warrant of Acebo's business. After being read her Miranda rights, Acebo was arrested and booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.