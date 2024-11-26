Thanksgiving may feel different for Americans on weight loss drugs. Here's why.

It's common to indulge during the holidays, but for millions of Americans who are on drugs used for weight loss, this could be the first Thanksgiving that feels different when it comes to food.

Those who are on GLP-1 agonists like the diabetes drug Ozempic or weight loss drugs like Zepbound or Wegovy, "can't really overeat the same way, because one of the ways those drugs work is by decreasing emptying of the stomach," CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook said on "CBS Mornings" Tuesday.

"You could actually really feel lousy and even get into some medical problems with that," he said. Problems may include heartburn from stomach acid bubbling up from the stomach into the esophagus, nausea and vomiting.

Whether you're taking these drugs or not, there are a few things to keep in mind when it comes to that familiar (and often uncomfortable) feeling of fullness often experienced on the holiday.

First, remember it takes some time for your brain to register that you're getting full.

"It actually takes about 20 minutes from the time the food hits the stomach for a signal to go to your brain, saying, 'Hey, you've eaten,'" LaPook said.

So on Thanksgiving, quickly tucking into turkey and all the fixings can hit you hard — especially if you haven't eaten all day.

"Your brain goes, wait a second, what just happened? And generally, you're going to feel lousy, you may lie down a little bit," LaPook said.

It can also be helpful to curtail cocktails until later in the meal.

"Drink alcohol later, because what alcohol can do is — alcohol and fat can decrease stomach emptying," he said.

Eating earlier in the day can also be beneficial.

"My philosophy is, eat as early as you can, and that way you give time for your stomach to empty," LaPook said.