South Florida business leader Andy Cagnetta serves up generosity with pickleball and pasta

On the pickleball court, Andy Cagnetta's serves and volleys may impress, but it's his generosity off the court that truly sets him apart.

Through his company, Transworld Advisors, and with support from USA Pickleball, Cagnetta is bringing the fast-growing sport to schools and children across South Florida, introducing kids to a game they might never have had the chance to play while leaving a lasting mark of care and community.

Bringing pickleball to schools

From Sunrise Middle School in Fort Lauderdale to SOS Children's Village, Cagnetta sponsors clinics that provide students and foster children with the opportunity to learn the sport and have fun.

"We love giving back… people the sport," he said. One young player summed it up: "Usually when we show up, we don't know what to expect, but then we just enjoy it."

Making a lasting impression at SOS Children's Village

At SOS Children's Village, Cagnetta's time on the court goes beyond fun and fitness.

Staff members said the experience sends a powerful message to foster kids: someone cares about them.

"For our children, it's huge to see that somebody cares about you," a staff member said.

From pasta dinners to community leadership

Cagnetta's generosity isn't limited to pickleball. More than two decades ago, he launched Andy's Pasta Dinners, a charity event to raise money for LifeNet, which helps the homeless and hungry.

"I said I'm gonna… it kept growing," he recalled. Today, the events have raised over $2 million, feeding families and raising awareness about hunger in Broward County.

Whether on the court or in the kitchen, Cagnetta says giving back is its own reward.

Over the years, his efforts have earned recognition from organizations including Junior Achievement, the Association of Fundraising Professionals and the Pace Center for Girls Broward.

"We love being involved… and we will continue giving back," he said.

