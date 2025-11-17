South Florida dad pivots careers after son gets salmonella from iguana; health experts share warning

"He was just really off, and started having gastrointestinal issues and just violently ill," said Stephen Dickenson.

Dickenson said his son jumped in their backyard pool after the family was on vacation, before they realized the chlorine was off and there was iguana poop everywhere.

Then, his son got salmonella.

"The risk is there and it's real and it's not something that we grew up with, when we were younger, they weren't here so it wasn't something we were taught to think about," Dickenson said.

Father pivots careers after iguana incident

It wasn't a connection the Dickenson's were familiar with before. But his son's sickness pushed Stephen to a career change.

He became a professional iguana trapper, opening Method Iguana Services based in Pompano Beach.

"We want our kids to go out and have fun in the environment that they're in, and we love all the old growth trees, but with the invasive iguanas coming in and then defecating onto the playground equipment, it's just hand to mouth," Dickenson said.

He said it's easy to spot iguana poop in parks and playgrounds, often falling from trees above where they gather.

What steps can you take to remain safe?

So, what should you do to keep your family safe? Dickenson suggests that you walk around the park first. If you see a lot of iguanas or droppings, skip that park and find another. You should also wash your child's hands with something antimicrobial after playing, especially before eating.

"It's a major problem in South Florida with iguanas all over," said Dr. Otto Ramos. He's the director of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

Ramos said it's hard to prove 100% that iguanas cause the infection, but the connection is uncanny, with iguanas known to carry salmonella in their feces and saliva.

He warns they can be aggressive, too.

"We have had children that have had to be admitted to the hospital and have had serious wounds," Ramos said. "When they bite, the teeth will be embedded in the skin, and it's very difficult to remove them, and they have salmonella in their mouth, so those wounds can get seriously infected."

At some parks, you'll see wraps around trees to deter the lizards.

But experts said avoiding the risk altogether is the safest bet, especially for pets, children, and the immunocompromised.

"I had a client who is immunocompromised who was a transplant recipient, and his doctor said don't use your pool anymore because if you catch salmonella, that's it, and he said you're 30% more likely to catch salmonella to exposure to an iguana than raw chicken," Dickenson said.

"If you have iguanas in your backyard, try to get rid of them," Ramos said.

According to Dickenson, though it may sound daunting, it is doable.

"They get a sense of predation, so when they start getting removed, very quickly they move to neighbors who aren't doing anything about the problem, and so that's how a lot of my clients have been able to reclaim their backyards," Dickenson said.