South Florida leaders address security concerns amid rise in antisemitism

South Florida leaders are putting a spotlight on security concerns amid a rise in antisemitism and say they priority is keeping the Jewish community safe.

"Our children need to feel safe," Rabbi Pinny Andrisier said.

That's why a security guard with a high-powered rifle stands outside the children's school at the Chabad of Southwest Broward.

"It's been escalating, and I think the rhetoric has to stop," he said.

Rabbi Pinny said he feels more at risk since the Iranian war started. And talk show host Tucker Carlson and podcaster Candace Owens promoted a conspiracy theory blaming Chabad for the conflict.

He also said that a car with antisemitic messages parks outside his campus.

"I report it to authorities, but they say freedom of speech, so there's nothing they can do," Rabbi Pinny said.

He, other Jewish leaders and law enforcement joined Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz on Monday for a roundtable discussion on security.

"Antisemitism is the oldest -ism," Wasserman Schultz said. "It is an ancient hate, and unfortunately, because sometimes, too often, because people don't choose their words carefully, it makes our community an even more significant target."

Another sticking point is federal reimbursement for the cost to make religious institutions safer.

Rabbi Pinny said he spent $150,000 on gated security, cameras and an alarm system. He's been waiting four years on the grant reimbursement.

"All we need is one crazy, one person who just wants to make a name for himself, perhaps, and attack the Jewish people, or attack a Chabad center, and that's why we feel very vulnerable and that's why we need to step up security," Rabbi Pinny said.

Law enforcement pledged increased vigilance at synagogues and Jewish facilities