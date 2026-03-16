South Florida leaders address security concerns for Jewish community amid rising threats Amid escalating threats and recent incidents of anti-Semitism, South Florida leaders are taking action to protect the region’s Jewish community. At the Chabad of Southwest Broward in Cooper City, security has been heightened—including armed guards—after a surge in hateful rhetoric and targeted incidents. Rabbi Penny and other Jewish leaders joined Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz and law enforcement officials for a roundtable discussion focused on safety and the urgent need for federal funding to bolster security at religious institutions.