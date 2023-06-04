South Beach hosts 3rd annual World Ocean Day with beach clean up

MIAMI -- South Florida hosted events to raise awareness in honor of World Ocean Day.

Members of the community gathered at the W South Beach Hotel to participate, including Meredith Bass, Program Director of the Blue Scholars Initiative.

"This is where it ends up—at the lowest point on Earth, which is the sea. If we can help people understand that this is where trash ends up, perhaps they will take that message back to their homes and communities and help spread awareness, so we can reduce debris in our surroundings," said Bass.

Numerous activities were organized, such as beach cleanups, immersive art activations, inspiring conversations, and film screenings in collaboration with the San Francisco-based International Ocean Film Festival, among others