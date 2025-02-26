South Africans in South Florida react to Trump's immigration order

Afrikaners invited to come to the US.

As President Donald Trump moves to revoke Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans and Haitians, he is opening the door for a different group - white South Africans, specifically Afrikaners.

The decision has sparked protests and rallies in South Africa, with some supporting Trump's move and others condemning it. But for Rudolf Snyman and Carel De Beer, two South Africans who recently moved to Fort Lauderdale, the order represents a long-awaited opportunity for their community.

"It's going to be a good move for the Afrikaans people in South Africa to get this opportunity because it's getting more and more dangerous every day," Snyman said.

Snyman and De Beer said they have seen firsthand the violence affecting farmers in South Africa, a key justification for Trump's order.

"What Trump was explaining about the land grabs is only touching the surface of what's happening," Snyman said. "I was private security for farmers in South Africa, so I dealt firsthand with farm attacks. That's when criminals come onto the land, kill the farmer and take that land for themselves."

A divided response among South Africans

Many South Africans are eager to take advantage of Trump's offer, with De Beer describing how farmers rushed to the U.S. embassy seeking visas.

"I think as soon as the American embassy opened their doors—or not even opened—South Africans, well, farmers, were rushing to the embassy to get residency or green cards to come to America," he said.

However, not everyone in South Africa sees the situation the same way. Some believe the fears of land seizures and violence against Afrikaners are exaggerated.

"If you haven't had any problems here, why would you want to go?" said Neville Van Der Merwe, who remains in South Africa. "There hasn't been any really bad taking of our land. People are getting on like normal."

Others, like Gunther Jager, see the move as a chance to build a new life elsewhere.

"If I do get the chance to go, it won't be like a charity case," Jager said. "I would take all my assets, I would sell them, go there, maybe start a life for myself because I don't see myself starting a family here in South Africa."

Debate over Trump's justification

Trump's executive order cites concerns over land seizures and South Africa's stance on the Israel-Gaza conflict as reasons for limiting U.S. assistance to the country.

The South African government has denied that its land policies discriminate against white farmers, calling Trump's claims misinformation.

Officials insist there will be no forced removal of landowners.

Still, Snyman believes many Afrikaners feel they have no choice but to leave.

"As South Africans, we have a lot of pride," he said. "And we have a lot of hardheaded, stubborn men there who would rather die on their land than give it up and start over."