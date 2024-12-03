Watch CBS News
Sources: Trump weighs DeSantis for Pentagon role

By Ed O'Keefe, Aaron Navarro

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Two sources familiar with the transition tell CBS News that President-elect Donald Trump is considering naming Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as his pick for Defense Secretary, replacing embattled Fox News host Pete Hegseth.

Hegseth has faced allegations of past sexual and workplace misconduct which have come to light in recent news reports.

Trump and DeSantis attended a memorial for fallen Palm Beach County deputies on Tuesday. 

DeSantis has not commented on the reports.

