Some GOP senators seem tepid on Hegseth nomination as allegations pile up

What is Hegseth's strategy to win senators over ahead of confirmation hearings?

Washington — A number of Republican senators have expressed concern about Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the Defense Department, potentially putting his intended nomination at risk.

Hegseth, who has been meeting with Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill this week to try to build support ahead of his confirmation hearings, has faced a round of negative stories involving allegations of sexual misconduct, financial mismanagement at veterans' charities, repeated intoxication and infidelity.

"Some of these articles are very disturbing. He obviously has a chance to defend himself here, but some of this stuff is, it's going to be difficult," Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina told reporters Tuesday. "Time will tell."

Sen. Kevin Cramer, a North Dakota Republican, also said he found the allegations "disturbing" but added, "We all love a good redemption story." Cramer suggested Hegseth's alleged behavior stemmed from alcohol abuse, adding that "almost everything else can come from that one abuse."

Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana, who noted he has also read the reporting and is aware of the allegations, said Hegseth will have to address them.

"I want to know if they are true and I want to hear his side of the story and he is going to have to address them," he said Tuesday, adding that he wasn't sure if Hegseth's nomination would face headwinds.

Pete Hegseth and his wife Jennifer Rauchet walk through the Russell Senate Office building on Capitol Hill on Dec. 3, 2024, in Washington, D.C. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

On Monday, the New Yorker reported that before he became a full-time Fox News host, Hegseth was forced to step down from two nonprofit advocacy groups — Veterans for Freedom and Concerned Veterans for America — amid complaints about his alleged behavior that included repeatedly being intoxicated while on the job, leading a hostile work environment and mismanaging the charities' funds. CBS News reported that Jessie Jane Duff, a Marine veteran who served as one of Trump's 2024 campaign executive directors, was among those who pushed to have him ousted from Concerned Veterans for America in 2016.

A lawyer for Hegseth has denied the allegations.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, a Wyoming Republican, said Tuesday that the allegations "are a surprise to all of us" and that his ability to be confirmed by the Senate "depends on how he addresses the issues that have been raised." Lummis said the allegations also came as a surprise to Trump.

"Some of the earlier issues that were raised about an incident in California, I think were satisfactorily addressed and would not have interfered with his nomination, but some new things that have come to light in the last 12 to 14 hours are things he needs to address," she said.

Hegseth, an Army veteran turned Fox News star, was investigated for sexual assault in 2017 in Monterey, California. Authorities declined to file charges in the case, saying none were "supported by proof beyond a reasonable doubt." Hegseth told investigators that the sexual encounter with the woman was consensual and he has denied any wrongdoing. He paid a confidential settlement to the woman out of concern that her accusation could result in his firing from Fox News, his lawyer said after the claims became public in mid-November.

But Sen. Tommy Tuberville pushed back on the notion that Trump may have concern about his pick.

"I talked to him last night," the Alabama Republican said Tuesday. "I don't think there's any concern. Why would there be?"

Asked Monday whether he thought the Senate would confirm him to lead the Pentagon, Hegseth said he was "taking it meeting by meeting."

Trump has already had one Cabinet pick withdraw from the process. Former Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida pulled his name from consideration amid scrutiny over allegations of sex trafficking and illicit drug use, which he denies.

