Famous Knaus Berry Farm reopens for season on Tuesday

MIAMI - South Floridians will soon be able to get their much-needed fix of Knaus Berry Farm's gooey, warm cinnamon rolls.

The famous farm will be reopening for the season at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. People started lining up at 3 a.m. to be the first ones in the store.

In addition to its famous and delicious cinnamon rolls, Knaus Berry Farm is also known for its delicious milkshakes, smoothies, pies, and strawberries, among other things.

The farm always closes for the summer and reopens at the end of October.

During the season, folks drive from miles around to get their fresh baked items at their Homestead spot at 15980 SW 248th Street.

Knaus Berry Farm is entered on the National Culinary Heritage Register, which lists the country's most enduring food destinations.

The family-owned and operated Knaus Berry Farm has been operating since 1956.

Before you go, remember that Knaus only accepts cash and is closed on Sundays. The farm is also closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day.

Cinnamon rolls cost $15.25 for a dozen, $7.90 for a half-dozen, or $1.95 each. Pecan rolls cost $18.90 for a tray of ten.

Lines can get long so be prepared to wait, especially if you go on a Saturday. During peak times, customers should be prepared to wait as long as two hours. The best time to go is a weekday.

They are open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The shake stand is open from 8 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.