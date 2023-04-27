Son of Knaus Berry Farm owner Rachel Knaus Grafe, accused of beating her to death, due in court

MIAMI - The son of Knaus Berry Farm owner Rachel Knaus Grafe, who is accused of fatally beating her, is due in court on Thursday.

Travis Grafe, 40, is charged with second degree murder.

Rachel Knaus Grafe, 66, died on March 4 after being listed in critical condition following the attack in her home in the 15700 block of SW 249th Street on February 17th.

Her husband was also beaten and injured but survived the attack.

According to investigators, Travis Grafe left the family's home after the attack on a golf cart and went to a neighbor's house.

Witnesses said they heard Grafe say that he killed his mother and allegedly told his father he would kill him as well if he did not get the money he wanted.

Travis Grafe suffered a traumatic brain injury in an ATV crash 20 years ago, according to court records. He had been living with his parents in recent years, according to family members.

In 2013, he was arrested and charged with assault, burglary, and possession of a firebomb, but those charges were ultimately dropped because he was found to be mentally incompetent.