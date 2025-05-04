Social Security concerns

Jim interviews Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz about social security concerns that exist due to moves the Trump administration and Elon Musk are making that could threaten benefits.

Guest: Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz/D- Florida 25th District

About the issue

South Florida residents trying to access Social Security services say they are encountering hours-long wait times and mounting frustration, as staffing shortages hit local offices hard.

Pamela Burgio, who lives in the area and qualifies for Social Security benefits in June, said she has spent hours trying to get information from the Social Security Administration (SSA) without success.

"I'm very confused about the process and trying to reach out to Social Security to get some answers," Burgio said. "Wait times on the phone can be three hours long. I've spent hours on the website, can't find what I need, and I can't reach anyone to make an appointment."

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a South Florida Democrat, said the growing backlog is partly due to job cuts initiated during the Trump administration, which planned to eliminate 7,000 SSA positions. The agency even offered voluntary buyouts to employees earlier this year, CBS News reported.