Social media model Courtney Clenney, accused of killing boyfriend, due in court Tuesday

MIAMI - The social media model accused in the stabbing death of her boyfriend is expected to appear in a Miami-Dade court on Tuesday.

The hearing will determine if Courtney Clenney, 26, is eligible to be released on bond.

Clenney, 26, aka Courtney Tailor, who has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, is charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon in the stabbing death of Christian Toby Obumseli at One Paraiso back in April of this year.

According to the arrest warrant, Clenney claimed she threw the knife at Obumseli from 10 feet away, but a graphic description from the Medical Examiner's Office revealed Obumseli suffered from a knife wound three inches deep. The type of wound, they say, is caused by forceful pressure.

Clenney's attorney contends she was defending herself from Obumseli when the stabbing occurred.

She has pleaded not guilty.

There was a history of domestic violence in Obumseli and Clenney's two-year relationship.

At the beginning of August, The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office released a video showing Clenney attacking Obumseli in an elevator just two months before police say she stabbed him to death.

You can watch Tuesday's hearing at 1:30 p.m. on CBS News Miami.

