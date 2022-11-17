Social media model Courtney Clenney, accused of killing boyfriend, back in court for bond hearing

Social media model Courtney Clenney, charged in boyfriend's death, back in court for bond hearing

MIAMI - The social media model accused in the stabbing death of her boyfriend will be back in a Miami-Dade court on Thursday.

The hearing will determine if Courtney Clenney, 26, is eligible to be released on bond.

Prosecutors fear because of the money she's made on sites like Only Fans she may be a flight risk.

Clenney made over $900,000 in 2020 and more than $1.8 million the following year.

Clenney, a.k.a. Courtney Tailor, who has more than two million followers on Instagram, is charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon in the stabbing death of Christian Toby Obumseli at One Paraiso back in April of this year.

According to the arrest warrant, Clenney claimed she threw the knife at Obumseli from 10 feet away, but a graphic description from the Medical Examiner's Office revealed Obumseli suffered from a knife wound three inches deep. The type of wound, they say, is caused by forceful pressure.

Clenney's attorney contends she was defending herself from Obumseli when the stabbing occurred.

She has pleaded not guilty.

Clenney's bond hearing got underway last Tuesday. During that proceeding, she was visibly emotional after the 911 call of the fatal stabbing was played in court. On it, you can hear her saying I'm sorry to the dispatcher.

There was a history of domestic violence in Obumseli and Clenney's two-year relationship.

A Miami police detective told the court that they initially believed the stabbing was in self defense until they gathered more evidence.

One piece of evidence is a video showing Clenney attacking Obumseli in an elevator just two months before the deadly stabbing.

Another hot topic in the courtroom was a series of damaging recordings made by Obumseli where you can hear her yelling racial slurs and cursing at him. The defense said those recordings should be inadmissible.

The case is set to go to trial in December.



You can watch Thursday's hearing on CBS News Miami.

