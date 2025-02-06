Soaring egg prices drive South Floridians to backyard chicken farming

DAVIE - As egg prices surge and shortages persist due to the bird flu ravaging poultry flocks, some South Florida residents are turning to backyard chickens as an alternative.

But before setting up a coop, would-be chicken owners should check local regulations.



Rules vary across the region

Some municipalities ban non-domesticated animals entirely, others allow chickens in agriculturally zoned areas, and a few permit them in residential neighborhoods with restrictions.

For Alexis Gutierrez of Miramar, where residents are allowed up to four chickens, the decision to raise her own flock was simple. On Thursday, she purchased four chicks from Grifs Feed store in Davie.

"The goal is to know where my eggs are coming from, whether there are hormones," Gutierrez said.

Soaring demand

At Grifs, demand is soaring. Store manager Kelly Anderson said chicks are selling quickly, driven in part by the high cost of eggs.

"When you can have three chickens in your backyard, it's a novelty. People want to know what they are eating," Anderson said.

Getting started is relatively affordable

Anderson estimates that food and shelter cost under $100. But raising chickens requires commitment. Gutierrez, who has experience with backyard flocks, warned that baby chicks need warmth, protection from predators and careful handling.

They also grow quickly, eventually reaching the size of small dogs.

Supporting local farmers

For those unwilling to raise their own chickens, local farms are stepping up.

Marando Farms in Davie sells fresh eggs for $12.99 a dozen. Last week alone, they sold over 12,000 eggs.

Farm owner Chelsea Marando hopes the trend encourages more people to support local agriculture.

"I hope they are doing it for health and supporting their local farms," she said. "It's about time people recognize poor farmers."