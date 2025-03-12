Watch CBS News
Local News

Small plane makes emergency landing in field adjacent to Miramar school

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Small plane makes emergency landing in field near Miramar school
Small plane makes emergency landing in field near Miramar school 00:54

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing in a field adjacent to a school in Miramar.

The small Piper Cherokee Archer II aircraft landed near Coconut Palms Elementary, at 13601 Monarch Lakes Boulevard.

Two people were onboard. While the aircraft sustained damage, there were no reported injuries, according to Miramar Police. They said preliminary information indicates the plane suffered engine failure. 

According to flightradar24.com, the plane took off from Perry Airport around 12:38 p.m. and had four minutes of flight time before landing. 

While the field is on school property, it has not been affected and is continuing normal operations. Police said traffic in the area has also not been affected. 

Miramar Police detectives are on the scene, and all external agencies, including the FAA, are handling the investigation.  

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.