Small plane makes emergency landing in field adjacent to Miramar school

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing in a field adjacent to a school in Miramar.

The small Piper Cherokee Archer II aircraft landed near Coconut Palms Elementary, at 13601 Monarch Lakes Boulevard.

Two people were onboard. While the aircraft sustained damage, there were no reported injuries, according to Miramar Police. They said preliminary information indicates the plane suffered engine failure.

According to flightradar24.com, the plane took off from Perry Airport around 12:38 p.m. and had four minutes of flight time before landing.

While the field is on school property, it has not been affected and is continuing normal operations. Police said traffic in the area has also not been affected.

Miramar Police detectives are on the scene, and all external agencies, including the FAA, are handling the investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.