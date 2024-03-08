Sleep experts want Daylight Savings Time to end

MIAMI - As we prepare to spring forward this Sunday with the start of Daylight Saving Time, sleep experts are again calling for an end to seasonal time changes.

More and more research suggests Daylight Saving Time can have dangerous and serious effects on health and safety. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) is advocating for year-round standard time.

"One, it removes the switching of our circadian rhythms twice a year, which is very difficult for our bodies to adjust to. Number two, standard time is aligned with our biological clock, there is bright light in the morning and less light in the evening," Dr. Jocelyn Cheng, vice chair of the AASM's public safety committee.

Cheng said when we're exposed to less light in the morning, it makes it more difficult for us to wake up and more light in the evening makes it more difficult to fall asleep. The AASM cites research showing the springtime change can lead to increased risks of motor vehicle accidents, medical errors, heart attacks, strokes, and mood disturbances.

However, some lawmakers want to instead make Daylight Saving Time permanent The Sunshine Protection Act would mean longer, dark mornings.

So come Sunday morning, experts have some advice.

"When you wake up in the morning, make sure that you're exposed to bright light, um, sunlight's ideal, but any bright light at all is better than none," said Cheng.

That bright light will help set your internal clock to the new time and help manage your sleep and alertness. Sleep experts say the time change is also a good time to revisit good sleep hygiene which includes going to bed and waking at consistent times every day, and turning off devices at least 30-60 minutes before bedtime.