Showers to sweep South Florida throughout the day, highs in mid-80s

By Dave Warren

/ CBS Miami

Miami Weather for Thursday 11/9/2023 7AM
MIAMI - Look for a few showers throughout the day moving with the light east breeze. Brief light to moderate rain is possible with these showers that could occur at any time. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s in the afternoon before falling into the middle 70s overnight.

A stray shower is possible this weekend with temperatures nearing record highs. The records each day sit at 89 degrees for Miami with forecast high temperatures at 87 degrees. Low temperatures will be in the middle 70s each morning.

Pattern change NEXT Weather

Our weather pattern changes next week with an approaching cold front.

Monday to Tuesday the front nears South Florida increasing our rain chances and the breeze. A gusty northeast wind develops as the front moves through South Florida by the middle of the week. Temperatures cool down into the lower 80s with the gusty wind leading to beach and boat hazards.

Dave Warren
dave-warren.jpg

Dave Warren is an AMS certified meteorologist with nearly 20 years of forecasting experience, a strong science background and skilled on the most up-to-date computer weather systems. He joined CBS4 News in November 2016.

First published on November 9, 2023 / 8:13 AM EST

