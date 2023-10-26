Showers on the gusty wind possible throughout the day

MIAMI - Gusty wind will continue to blow through South Florida for the rest of the week and the start of the weekend.

A few showers on the breeze Thursday morning mainly impacted areas south in the Keys. A stray shower remains possible throughout the day on Thursday. Any showers that do develop will be brief as they move through between 15 and 20 mph.

Coastal threats NEXT Weather

Gusts will be over 20 mph along the coast and inland Thursday afternoon and again Friday. The strongest gusts often occur in the afternoon. The strong onshore wind continues to create a high risk of rip currents and a boating hazard. A small craft advisory remains in effect for all of South Florida and the Keys.

Showers and even a few storms are expected to increase later this weekend as deeper moisture moves into the area from the south. Although the breeze may diminish slightly by Sunday, it will still be generally from east to west pushing showers and storms through the area once they develop.

The strong breeze combined with a full moon on Saturday will lead to minor flooding around high tide. The morning high tide occurs between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. and is forecast to be the higher of the two daily high tides. Low-lying areas may experience brief minor saltwater flooding around those times.